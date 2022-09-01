The Bauxite Miners had a tough go of it at The Pit in the season-opener last Friday in Bauxite, falling to the Star City Bulldogs 49-14. The Bulldogs put up 388 yards of total offense on the Miners, rushing for 354 and five touchdowns.
Miners hit road to Monticello
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
