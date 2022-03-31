HUNTER FERRELL

Bauxite junior Hunter Ferrell is about to put a tag on a runner in a game earlier this season. Ferrell went 2 for 3 with three RBIs in an 8-6 win over Hope Tuesday in Bauxite.

The Bauxite Miners claimed an 8-6 victory over the Hope Bobcats in 7-4A Conference play Tuesday in Bauxite. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

