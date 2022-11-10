MARCUS WIMBERLY

Bauxite sophomore Marcus Wimberly looks to pass in a 14-7 win over rival Harmony Grove last week. The Miners will host the Nashville Scrappers at The Pit Friday in the first round.

Clinching the No. 3 seed out of the 4-4A Conference with last week’s 14-7 Saline River Showdown win over rival Harmony Grove, which was undefeated at the time, the Bauxite Miners (7-3) will do something they haven’t done in a while on Friday night at The Pit – host a playoff game. It won’t be easy as they welcome a familiar foe, former 7-4A Conference opponent Nashville Scrappers (7-3) with kickoff coming at 7 p.m. in Bauxite.