JORGE ACOSTA

Bauxite senior Jorge Acosta, right, defends a pass in a recent game. Acosta had an interception in last week’s 22-3 win over Mayflower on the road heading into Friday’s home game at The Pit with Hall.

With their 22-3 win last week over the Mayflower Eagles on the road, the Bauxite Miners technically clinched a spot in the 4A State Tournament. But, going into Friday’s home game against the Hall Warriors, Bauxite Coach Caleb Perry is not taking anything for granted, especially with the traffic toward the top of the 4-4A Conference.