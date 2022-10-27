With their 22-3 win last week over the Mayflower Eagles on the road, the Bauxite Miners technically clinched a spot in the 4A State Tournament. But, going into Friday’s home game against the Hall Warriors, Bauxite Coach Caleb Perry is not taking anything for granted, especially with the traffic toward the top of the 4-4A Conference.
“There’s a big train wreck for ties for second place, so I’m telling our guys we have to win Friday, for sure,” the Coach said.
With rival Harmony Grove a win away from clinching the conference, the Miners sit at 5-3 overall, 4-2 in the 4-4A, as are Lamar and Clinton, with Pottsville with a 5-2 record taking their bye week at the end of the season. Though they do not hold the tie-break edge with Lamar or Clinton, the Miners do with Pottsville and it is still possible to get the No. 2 seed or 5 seed depending on how the regular season shakes out.
As far as last week’s win over the Eagles, sophomore Marcus Wimberly had a career game, rushing for 246 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries, while also passing 5 for 8 for 54 yards and two interceptions. Wimberly was and still is one of Saline County’s top receivers despite having to play under center due to senior Hunter Ferrell being out for the year because of a knee injury suffered in a 38-35 loss to Clinton on the road.
But, Wimberly and the offensive line have stepped up, with O-Linemen Parker Ellington, Michael Greer, Hunter Greer, Haiden Moreland and Ryan Cantrell doing the job up front.
“Wimberly played very well,” Perry said. “Our offensive line played very well. The offensive line has done pretty well the last couple of weeks, with the run game especially, that they’re starting to gel.”
The Miners get another blocking force in senior Aden Palmer, though he can do much more than block, catching 12 passes for 204 yards and a TD on the season.
“Palmer is our tight end and splits out and he’s been (good) on our run game,” Perry explained. “To have a guy that can split out, run routs, who can also catch and down block, he does a good job. He’s a huge asset for us, especially now with our run game becoming so important.”
As far as the Warriors on Friday, Hall has struggled to 1-6 overall, 1-5 in the 4-4A after getting walloped by Lamar 64-32 last week. Hall’s lone win came against cellar dweller Dover, a 28-12 victory three games ago.
But, the Warriors do have some size and speed.
“They’re huge,” Perry said. “They have some huge defensive lineman, No. 55 (Elijah Roberts; 6-3, 285) and 73 (Adrian Waters; 6-3, 350). Their two inside guys, they don’t get pushed backward.
“They’ve got some speed. Their safety, a linebacker that’s pretty good.”
But, it comes down to taking care of Bauxite, according to the coach.
“It’s really more about us than it is about them,” Perry said. “Just executing and staying level-headed. They’re (Warriors) going to do some good things. Their coach is doing a good job of working those guys over there. They’re very young.”
Perry also thinks the Miners offensive scheme and depth will be too much for Hall on Friday.
“Our tempo will help us, going fast. It confuses (teams),” Perry said. “Our tempo will also probably tire them out. Most of our guys are one-way players, which has helped us in every game. We’ve done pretty well late in most ballgames. Our guys, we’re pretty fresh at the end of the game.”
Hunter McWilliams led the Miners with 15 tackles defensively last week, with Kyle Vocque and Garret Oliver adding 11 each. Carson Cortez had seven tackles and two sacks, with Jorge Acosta picking off his fourth pass of the season.
The Miners and Warriors kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at The Pit.