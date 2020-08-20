With the Bauxite Miners benefit game tonight against the Lonoke Jackrabbits at The Pit and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson just releasing the Directive for Large Outdoor Venue and Large Indoor Venue Plans for School-Sponsored Team Sports, Bauxite officials had very little time to come together for tonight’s game.
“Due to the short amount of time we were given to prepare, there was no opportunity to presale tickets to both the home and visiting team,” Bauxite Athletic Director Matt Baxley wrote on a Facebook post. “Although it would make things more efficient, we wanted to give all parents an equal opportunity to attend. We ask that (tonight), each player on the home and visiting team limit their amount of guests to three per player. This will help to achieve the 6 foot of physical distance between non-family members for each team.”
The directive states there should be a 6-foot physical distance from other spectators at all times, with family groups allowed to sit next to each other. Bleacher seating should be restricted such that every other row is unoccupied and there is allowed a 66-percent capacity at events, though the directive did note that social distancing may require closer to a 25- to 50-percent capacity.
All attendees are required to wear a face covering or mask covering ones nose and mouth, except for children under the age of 10 years old.
“We have red tape marking areas that are off limits to seating,” Baxley said. “If you see red on a fence, that is also an area where you may not stand. There will be several announcements to make sure we fall in compliance with the rules given to us. The red tape on the bleachers marks off that full row.
“The question of mask requirements have come up multiple times. Masks are a requirement, it is not a recommendation. Please be courteous to staff as they work to enforce the rules that give our seniors an opportunity to play. You will not be let into the facility without a mask. A mask should cover both your nose and mouth simultaneously. Crocheted masks and masks with holes will not be allowed.”
Baxley also addressed the junior high and varsity games tonight.
“In order to make (tonight) work, it will alleviate volume if only family members of junior high cheer, dance and football will attend the 6 p.m. game. Following the game there will be an announcement requesting those that do not have family in the varsity game to politely leave to help keep our numbers down. As many of you want to watch your own kids, the people waiting outside would love to watch theirs as well. Please be respectful and give that same courtesy you would want shown to you, to others.
“Following the junior high game, all players will be escorted off the field and to the field house/safe room to change. There will be no midfield reunion between groups. Coaches talks will also take place off the field. Following varsity, we will shut off the lights and begin ushering people out of the gates. In order for us to continue to have these games, it is important that everyone remember to wear your mask!”
As far as concessions available tonight, Baxley said it will be just candy and drinks.
The Bauxite Jr. Miners will kick off at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity at 7 p.m. at The Pit.