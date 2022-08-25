HUNTER FERRELL

Bauxite senior quarterback Hunter Ferrell looks to pass in a benefit game during the preseason. The Miners kick off the season hosting Star City Friday at The Pit.

The youthful Bauxite Miners started last season 2-0 for the first time since 2007, but then would lose their next eight games in a very tough 7-4A Conference to close out the season. The older Miners have high expectations, though, this season as Hooten’s Football picked Bauxite to finish fourth in their new conference, the 4-4A, and have a tough test to open the year Friday at The Pit.