The youthful Bauxite Miners started last season 2-0 for the first time since 2007, but then would lose their next eight games in a very tough 7-4A Conference to close out the season. The older Miners have high expectations, though, this season as Hooten’s Football picked Bauxite to finish fourth in their new conference, the 4-4A, and have a tough test to open the year Friday at The Pit.
The Miners take on the Star City Bulldogs in Bauxite to start the season. Star City finished 7-4 last season for fourth place in the 8-4A, falling to Southside in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.
The Bulldogs, picked second by Hooten’s in their league, return All-Conference quarterback Mason Taylor, one of 14 returning starters, and totaled over 1,100 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground running out of the flex-bone offense. Taylor is also a linebacker for the squad, leading the Bulldogs with 86 tackles.
Star City also returns senior running back C.J. Turner, who tore his ACL in Week 4 of the season. Turner has 4.46 speed (40-yard dash) and is committed to the Colorado Buffaloes.
“We don’t have just a ton of film, but we know the quarterback is really good, No. 3 (Turner) is really good,” Bauxite third-year Coach Caleb Perry said. “They’ve got a big right tackle that moves people out of the way. They’ve got a lot of talent, for sure.”
To say the least, the Bulldogs are fast, with receivers Austin Wilkerson and Jimari Douglas running at 4.55 and 4.7, respectively.
Again with the speed, the Bulldogs linebacking corps with Taylor and secondary with Wilkerson will be tough to outrun.
“Their safeties are fast,” Perry said. “Their defensive linemen and linebackers are physical. We’re going to have to play well.”
The Miners also return experience at the QB position with senior Hunter Ferrell, one of 19 returning starters, taking the reins once again a season after passing for 1,761 yards and 14 TDs, and running for 164 and five more TDs.
The Miners struggled in the run game a season ago with an inexperienced offensive line as Bauxite ran for a shade over 800 yards as a team, but that line is now experienced and bigger, which will help the Miner running backs to more yards.
“We were very young last year,” Perry said. “We had four seniors on the team. This year we have 13 and they’re all pretty good football players.
“The offensive line is older. We’re mostly seniors up front this year. Most of the guys on the offensive line bench press close to 300 pounds and all well over 200 (pounds). We weren’t like that last year, not very strong. I feel like the experience up front with help us.”
After leading the squad with 41 catches with 452 yards and a TD as a sophomore out of the backfield, junior Noah Britton has moved to running back and looks to see more carries after rushing for 75 yards and two TDS last season.
“We changed his position from last year,” Perry said. “He was kind of in that blocking back role. He’s at our running back spot this year so he’s just naturally going to get more touches. He does a good job. Very, very strong, very fast. If he runs behind his pads like he can, he’s really going to be tough to bring down.”
The Miners also return some solid experience on the defensive side of the ball with returning leading tackler, junior Kyle Vocque, who brought down 83 a season ago, and senior Robert Scudder (80 tackles, 6.5 for loss, one sack) returning. Senior Logan Dahlstrom (56 tackles, 9.5 loss, four sacks) and junior Garret Oliver (54 tackles, two interceptions) provide solid experience, too.
“It will certainly be a great test for us,” Perry said of Friday’s game. “We feel confident we can have a lot of success. I feel like we’ve got some weapons of our own and we’re going to see if we can put it together.”