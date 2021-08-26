DEVIN JONES

Bauxite senior Devin Jones, 7, runs in a game last season. The Miners begin the 2021 season Friday with a trip to Searcy to take on the Riverview Raiders. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

The Bauxite Miners football team kick off their season Friday on the road in Searcy, facing the Riverview Raiders. Read full preview in Thursday's edition of The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 