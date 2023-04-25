BAUXITE – After losing three straight, the Bauxite Miners have hit a stride again, winning each of their last two by a combined 20-5.
Bauxite downed Junction City 10-1 at home Friday in nonconference action.
Junction City jumped ahead in the first, scoring its lone run on an RBI single.
Bauxite would take full control from there, scoring two in the bottom of the first. The Miners would lead the rest of the way after Aden Palmer singled home Tony Fox before John Crain brought in Kade Deno on a sacrifice fly one batter later.
Deno would make it 3-1 with an RBI single in the second. Gustavo Rico would cross on the knock.
Still rolling, the Miners turned to Garret Oliver in the third for more insurance as he singled home Joseph Obryan for the 4-1 lead.
Palmer would break out the boom stick in the fourth, homering to left for the 2-run shot, putting his team ahead 6-1.
The Miners continued its offensive outpour in the fifth, making it 7-1 after Oliver crossed on a wild pitch.
Looking for one final push, Bauxite used two singles and a double to take the 10-1 lead in the sixth. Blaine Duer and Zach Vance provided the run-scoring singles while Oliver smacked the double.
Oliver led all hitters with three knocks in the win, adding two runs and two RBIs to the mix as well.
Fox, Palmer and Obryan combined for six hits, five RBIs and five runs for Bauxite.
On the bump, Reece Rowland earned the win, allowing one run on three hits and a walk. Kyle Vocque closed things with three innings of action where he did not allow a hit or run and was touched for five walks. He would also strike out four.
The win moves Bauxite to 9-11 overall on the season.