MITCHELL BAKER

Bauxite senior Mitchell Baker, 3, takes a shot in a recent game. Baker led the Miners with 14 points in a 69-32 win over Lisa Academy West this past Friday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. 

BAUXITE – Dropping their previous two 5-4A Conference games, the Bauxite Miners got back in the win column this past Friday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. Taking on the Lisa Academy West Jaguars, the Miners mauled them 69-32, moving to 10-9 overall, 3-6 in league action. 

