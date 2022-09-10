The Bauxite Miners would put the beatdown over the Central Arkansas Christian Mustangs Friday night, getting out to a 37-0 lead invoking the sportsmanship rule in the third quarter before downing the Mustangs 37-14 at The Pit in Bauxite for their second straight win, improving to 2-1 overall and the all important 1-0 in the 4-4A Conference.
Miners maul Mustangs at Pit
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
