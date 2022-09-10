CARSON CORTEZ

Bauxite sophomore Carson Cortez, 50, takes down a Central Arkansas Christian Mustang in a 37-14 win Friday night at The Pit in Bauxite. It was the Miners’ second straight win.

The Bauxite Miners would put the beatdown over the Central Arkansas Christian Mustangs Friday night, getting out to a 37-0 lead invoking the sportsmanship rule in the third quarter before downing the Mustangs 37-14 at The Pit in Bauxite for their second straight win, improving to 2-1 overall and the all important 1-0 in the 4-4A Conference.