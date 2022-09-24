Hosting the Dover Pirates in 4-4A Conference action on homecoming Friday at The Pit, the Bauxite Miners took control early in an eventual 41-12 mercy-rule victory. It was Bauxite’s third win of the year, improving to 3-2 overall, 2-1 in league play. Dover drops to 2-2, 0-2 in the 4-4A.
Miners maul Pirates on homecoming
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
