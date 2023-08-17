LONOKE – The Bauxite Miners got off to a good start to the season, unofficially, going to Lonoke and downing the Jackrabbits 37-13 after three quarters of play in a benefit game Tuesday. The starters were taken out after the third quarter with junior varsity taking over in the fourth.
featured
Miners maul Rabbits in road scrimmage
- Tony Lenahan
-
- Updated
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
