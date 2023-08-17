CALEB PERRY

Bauxite Coach Caleb Perry talks to his Miners after a 37-13 benefit game win over the Jackrabbits in Lonoke Tuesday night. 

LONOKE – The Bauxite Miners got off to a good start to the season, unofficially, going to Lonoke and downing the Jackrabbits 37-13 after three quarters of play in a benefit game Tuesday. The starters were taken out after the third quarter with junior varsity taking over in the fourth. 

