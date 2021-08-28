The Bauxite Miners opened the season with a 35-7 win over the Riverview Raiders in Searcy Friday. Read full story in Sunday's The Saline Courier or online Sunday with the e-Edition.
Latest News
- Miners maul Raiders on road
- New cases up 2,866, deaths up 30
- Harmony Grove School Board enacts mask mandate
- Museum Tour shows historic locations in Saline County
- New cases up 2,318, deaths up 32
- Down power line affect Bryant bus transportation
- Miners look for similar result in opener
- COVID cancels Spook City
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton fatal accident under investigation
- Arkansas Game Warden saves Saline County girl
- State Rep. Julie Mayberry tests positive for COVID-19
- COVID cancels Spook City
- Down power line affect Bryant bus transportation
- Greenbrier bests Benton in opener
- Museum Tour shows historic locations in Saline County
- Hornets, Panthers kick off Salt Bowl week
- Benton officers conducting death investigation
- New cases up 2,781, deaths up 25
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.