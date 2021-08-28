HUNTER FERRELL

Bauxite junior quarterback Hunter Ferrell looks for a receiver in a 35-7 win over the Riverview Raiders on the road Friday to open the season. Ferrell threw for over 300 yards in the victory. 

The Bauxite Miners opened the season with a 35-7 win over the Riverview Raiders in Searcy Friday. Read full story in Sunday's The Saline Courier or online Sunday with the e-Edition. 

