TONY FOX

Bauxite junior Tony Fox, 13, runs after a catch in last week’s loss to Monticello at The Pit in Bauxite. Fox had six catches for 81 yards as the Miners play at Central Arkansas Christian Friday at 7 p.m. to start 4-4A Conference play. 

BAUXITE – After a tough 28-16 loss to the Monticello Billies at The Pit in Bauxite last week, the Bauxite Miners hit the road to North Little Rock this Friday to open 4-4A Conference play. 

Tags

Recommended for you