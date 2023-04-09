ROSS MORGAN

Bauxite sophomore Ross Morgan throws a pitch in a game earlier this season. Morgan pitched a three-inning perfect game during a doubleheader the Miners swept over Mills. Junior Ben Crain also threw a perfect game. 

BAUXITE – Playing in a 5-4A Conference doubleheader with the Mills Comets Thursday in Bauxite, the Miners mauled their league opponent 33-0 in the first game and 19-0 in the nightcap. It was also a perfect doubleheader as junior Ben Crain tossed the three-inning perfect game in the first game and sophomore Ross Morgan did the same in the second improving the Miners to 6-7 overall, 3-5 in conference play after winning their third straight. Mills dropped to 2-9, 0-6. 

