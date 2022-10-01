POTTSVILLE – The Bauxite Miners grabbed a hard-earned road win over Pottsville Friday.
It was a pair of fourth-quarter turnovers that ultimately tilted the game in favor of the Miners as they picked up a 34-14 conference victory over the Apaches.
Bauxite’s defense shined bright throughout this 4-4A contest.
The Miner defense made their biggest impact in the deciding moments.
At the start of the fourth, Bauxite led Pottsville 17-14.
Early in the final quarter, the Apaches went on a nice drive that became stagnant just when they were on the verge of scoring. The Miner defense had a lot to do with that.
Deep in Bauxite territory, Pottsville faced a fourth-and-5. The Apaches attempted a screen pass on the fourth-down play that was stopped for just a 3-yard gain. Pottsville (2-3, 2-2) had turned the ball over on downs.
Bauxite (4-2, 3-1) then went on a drive of its own, which led to an eventual 27-yard field goal by Ryan Cantrell increasing the Miners lead to 20-14 with 6:55 remaining in the fourth.
The Miner defense would then record the game’s next points.
Pottsville quarterback Eli Nason released a pass that was picked off by a Bauxite defensive back who immediately raced down the field for a pick-6. After the kick, the Miner lead was now 27-14.
With its back against the wall, Pottsville had a sense of urgency and went on a drive that surged into the Miners side of the field. But another pass from Nason was intercepted. The ball was again returned deep into Pottsville territory. Moments later, the Miners took advantage of the opportunity, putting this game out of reach, when quarterback Hunter Ferrell ran 7 yards for a touchdown. There were now just over three minutes left in the fourth and Bauxite was up 34-14.
The Miner defense would then end another Pottsville possession due to a turnover. This time, Robert Scudder picked off a pass as Bauxite cruised to the victory.
Though the Miner defense played well, Pottsville hung around until late in the game.
In the first half, both teams were hindered by turnovers.
The Apaches scored first when Colby Stephenson ran 19 yards for a TD. With 9:45 left in the first quarter, the hosts led 7-0.
Pottsville’s TD was setup by a Bauxite turnover on the opening kickoff of the game.
Eventually, the Miners bounced back when Noah Britton ran 12 yards for a touchdown. Cantrell’s kick tied the score at 7 with 2:11 left in the first.
With 4:58 remaining in the second quarter, Cantrell made a 26-yard field goal to give the Miners a 10-7 lead.
When the intermission arrived, Bauxite led Pottsville by three.
Midway through the third, the Apaches reclaimed the lead when Nason connected with Jackson Furrh for a 52-yard touchdown. The score was now 14-10.
However, the Miners immediately responded. With 5:45 left in the third, Bauxite got a lead it would not relinquish – thanks to Ferrell, who followed his blocking en route to a 5-yard touchdown run. Following the kick, the Miners led 17-14.
Bauxite increased its lead to 20-14 with 6:55 remaining in the fourth when Cantrell made a 27-yard kick.
The Miners moved further ahead thanks to a pick-6 by one of its defensive backs with 5:10 remaining in the game, making the score 27-14.
Bauxite put this contest out of reach with 3:56 left to play, when Ferrell scored on a 7-yard run to help the Miners up their lead to 34-14.
Bauxite returns to action next week with a game at Clinton.