Bauxite sophomore Marcus Wimberly, 1, runs in a 38-35 loss to the Clinton Yellowjackets two weeks ago on the road. Wimberly looks to be the focal point of the Miner offense this week when they face the Mayflower Eagles Friday on the road.

After a much-needed bye week, the Bauxite Miners are back it Friday after suffering a heartbreaking 38-35 loss to the Clinton Yellowjackets on the road two weeks ago. Not only was the close loss tough, the Miners lost senior starting quarterback Hunter Ferrell to a leg injury and is not expected to return this year. So the Miners will lean on sophomore athlete Marcus Wimberly when Bauxite hits the road again, this time to Mayflower to play the Eagles in 4-4A Conference play Friday.