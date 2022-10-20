After a much-needed bye week, the Bauxite Miners are back it Friday after suffering a heartbreaking 38-35 loss to the Clinton Yellowjackets on the road two weeks ago. Not only was the close loss tough, the Miners lost senior starting quarterback Hunter Ferrell to a leg injury and is not expected to return this year. So the Miners will lean on sophomore athlete Marcus Wimberly when Bauxite hits the road again, this time to Mayflower to play the Eagles in 4-4A Conference play Friday.
Miners regroup, face Eagles on road
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
