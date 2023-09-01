BAUXITE - The Bauxite Miners got their season off to a great start picking up a road win last week. Now the goal is to build upon the momentum Friday night at The Pit when they host the Monticello Billies.
“We respect Monticello,” said Miner Coach Caleb Perry. “But this game, and how well we’ll do, is mostly about us fixing our mistakes from last week and executing our plays.”
In the season opener, the Miners earned a 17-14 victory at Star City. In that game, Perry saw a lot of good from his squad. However, during and while studying film, he also witnessed a few tendencies that must be addressed.
Throughout the season Perry wants to see continued improvement from the team. In this instance, it means limiting mistakes and playing smart football when they take on Monticello.
“We have to practice well and clean up and lot of mistakes made during the Star City game,” Perry said. “We won and we’re grateful to win. However, looking at the film, we have a lot of things to fix on both sides of the ball if we’re to be successful.”
Regarding Monticello, it will not make it easy for Bauxite to take that step forward.
In their season opener, the Billies lost 35-12 to Fordyce. But the Miners must take Monticello seriously, Perry said. The Billies have the capability to do things which could cause some problems if Bauxite isn’t focused and ready to compete.
“Monticello – they look fast on defense,” Perry said. “They don’t look big up front. But as a whole they’re fast defensively.”
The Billies will attack and try to confuse the Miner offense.
“They like to pin their ears back,” Perry said. “They’ll play a 3-4 defense. They’ll bump the 3-4 over to make it look like a 4-3, but it’s still the same 3-4. They’re just bumped over a gap. They like to bring guys off the edge. It seems like they’re trying to get to you before you can get your play off.”
When Monticello has the ball, its likely to depend heavily upon the running game. If the run game is productive, the Billies will use it to open the passing facets of their offense.
“Their offense looked crisp,” Perry said. “They execute their offense well. Monticello is a modern-day run, spread type of team. They use a two-backfield set. They’ll use a power, counter, they’ll run a sweep. They have different pass concepts they’ll use. It’s a lot of what you see on Saturdays during college ball. It looks like a Gus Malzahn-style offense. That’s what the Monticello offense looks like to me.”
Perry, and his staff, will prep the Miners on what Monticello wants to do. But how well the team executes the plan is a matter of how they address the mistakes that haunt them in game one of the season.
“We respect Monticello,” Perry said. “But it’s mostly about us fixing our mistakes from last week and executing our plays. Running to the ball and pursuing defensively is important. Typically, our defense plays well against spread offenses and that’s what Monticello does. I feel that we match up well with it.”
When asked what his team must do to get a victory, Perry referenced the importance of being physical and playing fundamentally sound football.
“I want to see a better version of ourselves this week,” he said. “We must be physical on defense. We’ve always been physical and tough. We must make sure to run to the ball and fill the correct gaps on defense. Offensively we’re big, but we’re young up front. We have to clean up our blocking up front. We fix half of those blocking issues, we’ll put up some points.”