The Bauxite Miners won their second straight game with a 6-4 win over Glen Rose recently after opening up 7-4A Conference play with a 10-0 rout over Fountain Lake. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton woman arrested near daycare
- Former BNPD officer charged with domestic violence
- First Lady: Fleetwood named 1st female SWAT member
- First Lady: Fleetwood named 1st female SWAT member
- Middleton still family, still serving the community after 45 years
- Local author has two mysteries published
- Traskwood duo facing child porn charges
- Panthers fall to wrap up Classic
- 18-wheeler fire causes delay
- Benton man dead in weekend crash
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.