ADEN PALMER

Bauxite senior Aden Palmer takes a cut in a game earlier this season. In a 10-5 win over Murfreesboro this past Thursday, Palmer earned the win on the mound striking out nine over four innings, and also went 3 for 3 with an RBI at the plate. 

BAUXITE – Mired in a five-game losing streak, the Bauxite Miners snapped it with a 10-5 win over the Murfreesboro Rattlers out of conference play this past Thursday in Bauxite. The win puts Bauxite at 4-7 overall on the season, with the Miners standing at 1-5 in 5-4A Conference play going into Tuesday’s league match with the Mills Comets in a home doubleheader. 

Tags

Recommended for you