BAUXITE – The Bauxite Miners brought their three-game winning streak to the diamond Tuesday against Heber Springs and walked away with a doubleheader split in 5-4A Conference action.
The first contest tilted to the Panthers side with a 4-2 loss for Bauxite. The second was all Miners as they clobbered Heber Springs 11-1. The win comes a week after Bauxite swept Mills by a two-game score of 52-0.
Heber Springs would strike early in Game 1, scoring two in the first on a single. Bauxite would not answer until the second, tying the game on an RBI single from Joseph O’Bryan and a squeeze bunt from Jorge Acosta.
Playing in a bit of a pitcher’s duel for most of the game, it would not be until the fifth when the Panthers plated the tie-breaking run on an RBI single.
Heber Springs would add some insurance in the sixth with a run to lead 4-2.
Bauxite would have only one runner in the final two innings combined.
Kyle Vocque led the Miners with two hits in the game and a run scored.
Ben Crain slung 5.1 innings from the hill, allowing four total runs on nine hits. He would also strike out four and walk one.
Avery Heidelberg was on fire in his 1.2 innings, pitching zeros across the board as he did not allow even a walk during his time on the bump.
Game 2 would be one-sided completely as the Miners turned up the heat under the night lights.
The Miners began with a run on an RBI double from Vocque to score Aden Palmer.
Bauxite would make it 2-0 in the second with an RBI single from Reece Rowland that plated Gustavo Rico.
Heber Springs scored its lone run in the fourth on a single, making it 2-1 at the time.
It would be the fifth when Bauxite broke out all of its lumber, scoring nine runs in the frame.
A one-out walk would load the bases for the Miners in the inning, followed by a fourth walk to make it 3-1. A wild pitch and fielder’s choice would score two during the same at-bat to make it 5-1 before a single from Palmer added another run.
Vocque would single home two a few batters later, making it 8-1 just ahead of Tony Fox’s 2-run triple.
Blaine Duer added the final blow with an RBI groundout, ending the game in the fifth with the 11-1 win.
Bauxite clobbered eight hits in the win while allowing three hits to the Panthers.
Palmer, Vocque and Fox all collected two hits in the win and combined for five runs, six RBIs and three walks.
Ross Morgan shined on the hill, tossing a complete game while allowing three hits, an unearned run and two walks. He would strike out four.
The Miners move to 7-8 overall on the season and 4-6 in league action.