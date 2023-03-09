BEN CRAIN

Bauxite junior Ben Crain throws a pitch in a game earlier this season. Crain pitched a complete-game shutout in a 6-0 win over the Clinton Yellowjackets in the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday. 

CLINTON – The Bauxite Miners opened up 5-4A Conference play on the road against the Clinton Yellowjackets Tuesday and would come up with a doubleheader split. Clinton would walk it off on an error, 4-3, on in the first game, while Bauxite junior Ben Crain silenced the Jackets in a 6-0 victory, moving to 2-2 overall, 1-1 in league action. 

