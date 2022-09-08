Bauxite sophomore Ryan Hoskins, 4, hauls in a pass in a 35-20 win over the Monticello Billies on the road last Friday. Hoskins finished with four receptions for 66 yards in the win as the Miners host the CAC Mustangs Friday at The Pit in Bauxite.
The Bauxite Miners have not won a conference game since defeating Harmony Grove and Fountain Lake back to back in weeks 6 and 7 of the 2020 season. After picking up a big road win over the Monticello Billies, 35-20, last week, the Miners will attempt to snap their 10-game conference losing streak Friday against the Central Arkansas Christian Mustangs at The Pit in Bauxite.
Of course, the Miners (1-1) are in a difference conference, the 4-4A (as opposed to the 7-4A it had been in years prior), and they’re starting the league season a week sooner than usual as most high school teams’ first three games of the year were nonconference before the Arkansas Activities Association realigned the conferences for this season.
The Mustangs, picked to finish fifth in the 4-4A right behind Bauxite’s fourth (Hooten’s Football), are currently 0-2 this year, but made it close last week in a 35-31 loss to Perryville on the road after opening the season with a 41-13 defeat to Lonoke at home.
The CAC offense begins with sophomore quarterback Grayson Wilson. The 6-3, 185-pound sophomore spreads it around as he completed 21 of 31 for 219 yards and four TDs last week, connecting with seven different receivers, with all four of his TDs going to different guys. Wilson also led the Mustangs on the ground, rushing five times for 50 yards, with junior Jake Overstreet carrying 14 times for 36 yards
“Their quarterback is really creative,” Bauxite Coach Caleb Perry said. “He will probably make some plays. They also have some skill guys that are very talented, very athletic at some positions.”
The Miners are coming off a big win where both the offense and defense was very effective, with special teams blunders leading to most of Monticello’s 20 points on the board. Led by senior quarterback Hunter Ferrell, the Bauxite offense had 530 yards of total offense, while the defense held the Billies to just 93 yards, 30 on the ground.
“Certainly it helps us we have some confidence,” Perry said of going into Friday’s conference opener. “Executed on offense and defense very well last week. We’re excited about going into this game and feel like we’ve got a good opportunity.”
Ferrell had a career game last week, passing 23 of 27 for 358 yards and three TDs vs. one interception. Ferrell also ran 11 times for 55 yards and another TD.
“He played like a potential college quarterback, for sure,” Perry said. “He’s a senior, he’s confident, stayed calm. He did a great job of leading.”
Just like CAC last week, Ferrell spread it around with junior Noah Britton leading the way with seven catches for 84 yards. Sophomore Marcus Wimberly went over the century mark combined with 11 carries for 80 yards and a TD to lead the way on the ground, also catching five for 69 and a TD.
Junior Isaiah Rivera had three catches for 68 yards and two TDs, with sophomore Ryan Hoskins catching four for 66.
“A lot of people got touches, a lot of people got catches,” Perry said. “We ran the ball well, too.
“The offensive line protected probably as good as it protected in a while. I know having an older offensive line with a little more experience, a bit of toughness this year, it all culminated a little bit. We think we can make it happen more frequently week to week and hope to make it happen this week.”
On defense, junior Kyle Vocque led the way with 11 tackles, junior Hunter McWilliams had 10 tackles, senior Logan Dahlstrom had six tackles, two sacks and a tackle for loss, sophomore Carson Cortez six tackles, two for loss, and senior Jorge Acosta picked off two passes.
Kickoff Friday vs. the Mustangs is 7 p.m. at The Pit.