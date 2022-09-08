RYAN HOSKINS

Bauxite sophomore Ryan Hoskins, 4, hauls in a pass in a 35-20 win over the Monticello Billies on the road last Friday. Hoskins finished with four receptions for 66 yards in the win as the Miners host the CAC Mustangs Friday at The Pit in Bauxite.

The Bauxite Miners have not won a conference game since defeating Harmony Grove and Fountain Lake back to back in weeks 6 and 7 of the 2020 season. After picking up a big road win over the Monticello Billies, 35-20, last week, the Miners will attempt to snap their 10-game conference losing streak Friday against the Central Arkansas Christian Mustangs at The Pit in Bauxite.