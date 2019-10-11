CONNER STACY

Bauxite quarterback Conner Stacy prepares to hand the ball off to running back Logan Debord during Friday’s 28-7 win in the fourth annual Saline River Showdown over Harmony Grove. Stacy rushed for 112 yards on 15 carries while scoring two touchdowns.

The Bauxite Miners continued their reign over rival Harmony Grove on Friday, winning 28-7 in front of a packed house at The Pit while also celebrating homecoming.

Engaging in the fourth annual Saline River Showdown, the win knots the overall record between the two at 2-2 as the Miners have won back-to-back matches against the Redbirds.

Despite the final score, however, the Miners had a tough time getting going in Week 6, playing to an even 7-7 tie at the break.

"The first half, we were too hype and too emotional," said Bauxite Head Coach Daryl Patton. "We have been doing a good job all year of playing with a lot of enthusiasm, but our kids were probably a little too amped. That is my fault for getting them that way. I didn't do a very good job of calling plays. I'll take the blame."

Read the rest in Saturday's The Saline Courier. 

Tags

Recommended for you