The Bauxite Miners did not get the season-opening triumph they were hoping for.
The Miners trailed from start to finish in a 49-14 loss to the Star City Bulldogs Friday at The Pit.
The Bulldogs, with their first possession of the ball, wasted little time grabbing the lead as quarterback Mason Taylor scored on a 62-yard run. The point-after gave Star City a 7-0 lead.
With 6:32 left in the first, Star City added to its advantage when Dajuan Haney ran to one side of the field, broke several tackle attempts by the Miners, busted into the open field and ran down the opposite sideline on his way to a 42-yard TD.
Facing a 14-0 deficit, Bauxite finally got on the board when quarterback Hunter Ferrell scored on a 1-yard carry. The kick made the score 14-7. But the Miners momentum wouldn’t last long as Star City’s Austin Wilkerson returned the ensuing kickoff 71 yards for a touchdown. The Bulldog lead was now 21-7.
With just over 90 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Ferrell found himself under pressure, broke a few tackle attempts and scrambled until he found Garret Oliver open downfield. The senior then threw an on-target pass to Oliver for a 23-yard touchdown. The Miners were once again within striking distance of Star City as they trailed 21-14 at the end of the first quarter.
However, Star City would dominate the rest of the game on its way to a mercy rule victory.
Dax Humphries found the end zone on a 34-yard carry with 9 minutes left in the second. The Bulldog lead was now 28-14 and the visitors never looked back.
Moments later, CJ Turner scored on a 25-yard tote. Now up 35-14, Star City forced Bauxite into turnover on downs deep in its own territory.
The Bulldogs took advantage of the great field position to increase its lead.
Star City went up 42-14 with 3:01 left in the first half when Turner made his way into the end zone from 1-yard out. When the intermission arrived, the Miners trailed the Bulldogs 42-14.
In the second half, thanks to a 4-yard touchdown carry by Turner, Star City pushed its lead to 49-14 with 9:10 left in the third. From that point, the mercy rule was put into effect as the Bulldogs cruised to the victory.
The Miners hit the long trek to south Arkansas to take on the Monticello Billies Friday in more nonconference action.