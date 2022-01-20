GUNNAR WESTBROOK

Bauxite senior Gunnar Westbrook, 11, competes in a 66-31 loss to Malvern Tuesday in Bauxite. Westbrook scored a career-high 13 points in the defeat.

The Bauxite Miners suffered their seventh straight defeat with a 66-31 loss to the Malvern Leopards in 7-4A Conference play Tuesday. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

