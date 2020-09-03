Fresh off a season-opening 42-0 shutout win over the Riverview Raiders at The Pit last Friday, the Bauxite Miners will attempt to keep their winning ways going this Friday on the road. The Miners will take on the Monticello Billies, which clobbered the Lakeside Rams 46-6 last week.
As for last week’s win, Bauxite Coach Caleb Perry was happy with his team’s performance after a somewhat slow start.
“We got off to a little bit of a slow start offensively, but defense came out ready to go,” Perry said. “They’re (defense) kind of the strong point of our team right now. Our seniors did a great job leading. Coach (Tommy) Britt did a great job with the defensive game plan.”
It was also a nice varsity debut for sophomore quarterback Hunter Ferrell, who was 11 of 23 for 179 yards and three touchdowns, throwing two picks in the process. Ferrell would also run 11 times for 67 yards on the ground.
“He did a great job for being a sophomore,” Perry said. “It was his first start. We knew he would make some mistakes, but we also knew he was going to do some big things. Once he got rolling, there was really no looking back for him.”
Last year’s starter, senior Conner Stacy, also saw time at QB, completing his only pass thrown, but also running seven times for 76 yards and two TDs. Stacy also led the defense with nine tackles on the night.
“Conner Stacy is still a major factor at quarterback,” Perry said. “They share time. We felt like we wanted Conner fresh for safety because that’s what he’s being recruited primarily as. He brings so much to the table on defense, but he is also a great guy to come in when he’s rested off the bench on offense at quarterback.”
Also on offense, junior receiver Roman Muniz had four catches for 73 yards and two TDs, while junior Braden Arnold had four catches for 63 yards and a TD.
Will Duncan also had a big game for the Miners on the defensive side of the ball, finishing with eight tackles and three sacks. Jackson Linsey added seven tackles and two sacks on the night.
As for the Billies on Friday, Perry said it will be no easy task.
“They run the single wing, which can be a little bit of a tricky offense,” Perry said. “They’re very sound. They’ve got some talent and we’re going to have to play well to beat them. They look fundamentally sound on defense. We’re going to have to be disciplined and execute well to win.”
Billies quarterback Stran Smith had a big game in last week’s rout, throwing 5 for 9 for 136 yards and two TDs, while also running for 51 yards and another three TDs. On defense, linebacker Jordan Light had a good game as well with nine tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. Jalin Green picked off two passes.
After a restricted offseason due to COVID-19, Perry said he was just happy to get the season started in his first year as Bauxite’s head coach.
“We were just excited to finally get to play,” he said. “Our staff did a good job, our kids did a great job and I was just thrilled to be able to lead them out there.”
The Miners and Billies will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday in Monticello.