BAUXITE – The Bauxite Miners won their second straight game this past Friday in Bauxite. Hosting the Pangburn Tigers in nonconference action, the Miners took an 8-2 decision to move to 3-2 on the season, standing at 1-1 in 5-4A Conference action going into Tuesday’s doubleheader against Pulaski Academy.
Miners tame Tigers for 2nd straight
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
