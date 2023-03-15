ADEN PALMER

Bauxite senior Aden Palmer takes a cut in an 8-2 win over Pangburn this past Friday. 

BAUXITE – The Bauxite Miners won their second straight game this past Friday in Bauxite. Hosting the Pangburn Tigers in nonconference action, the Miners took an 8-2 decision to move to 3-2 on the season, standing at 1-1 in 5-4A Conference action going into Tuesday’s doubleheader against Pulaski Academy. 

