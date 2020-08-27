The Bauxite Miners expect to compete in every game this season. However, that’s nothing new. Bauxite has a proud football tradition.
But what is new is the coach who will lead the Miners this season. Caleb Perry is now Bauxite’s head coach. He’s excited about this opportunity.
“I love the Bauxite community and the family-based environment,” Perry said. “I’m excited about our group of seniors and also who we are building with for the future. I’m even eager to work with our junior high and youth league coaches and building teams from the third grade up.”
Unfortunately, due to coronavirus COVID-19, many of the coach’s plans have been momentarily altered.
The virus, which is highly contagious, prompted the state government to put a halt to high school activities back in the spring. Though teams are now allowed to have full practices, many of the restrictions remain in place.
“Honestly the COVID-19 rules have made it very difficult on us,” Perry said. “But we practiced everything on air this summer. We ran a lot and did a lot of body weight exercises.”
But the coach turned the odd situation into a great learning opportunity.
“I’ve used this to teach my guys that basically nothing in life is guaranteed,” he said. “I’ve also emphasized that they need to have their identity rooted in something bigger than football and other sports. They need to be rooted in something like their faith and being a productive citizen.”
The Miners compete in the 7-4A, which is often one of the toughest conferences in the state. Perry says that the league will once again be stout.
“Hopefully we will find ourselves in the mix at the end of the year, but we need to take it one week at a time,” he said. “The teams that have been the most successful are Joe T. (Robinson), Nashville and Arkadelphia. However, there aren’t any guaranteed wins in this league because everyone is pretty good and you could lose every week if you let your guard down.”
What’s the key to the Miners being a factor in the 7-4A?
“We need to improve every week, stay focused on us and win one week at a time,” he said.
Bauxite’s veteran leaders will play a big role in helping the team remain focused.
“I love our seniors! They are a tough group of guys that are very physical,” Perry said. “We have a lot of speed and that is something we want to use. We’re excited about the returning players we have on defense.”
With the season opener Friday at The Pit against Riverview, the Miners are still looking for their main offensive attack. Perry hopes they will be effective, no matter the scheme.
“My offense blends my college coach, Houston Nutt’s power run game and Gus Malzahn’s hurry-up, no-huddle offense which I learned at Shiloh Christian working with Josh Floyd,” the coach said.
As for the defense, Perry wants the Miners to be able to defend everything.
“We will base out of a multiple defense. But you gotta be able to do it all nowadays,” he said. “I expect Reed Geautreaux, Connor Stacy and Logan Debord to be leaders for us defensively.”
Perry is looking forward to not only the 2020 campaign, but also what lies ahead.
“I know about the tradition of winning and the Miner pride. I know Bauxite is a place where you can win a state championship,” Perry said. “I’m not going to lie, we are here to win. I’ve coached four times in the 4A state championship game. I know that if you can get into those last few playoff games anything can happen – and I want the Bauxite Miners to be there.”