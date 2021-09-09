BAUXITE DEFENSE

Three Bauxite Miners defenders converge on a Monticello Billies runner in last week’s 15-13 win at The Pit in Bauxite. It is the first time the Miners have started 2-0 since 2007. 

The Bauxite Miners, 2-0 for the first time since 2007, look to make it three straight Friday when they host the Newport Greyhounds at The Pit in Bauxite. Read full preview in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

Tags

Recommended for you