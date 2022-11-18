BINO STEPHENS

Bauxite senior Bino Stephens goes up for a bucket in an 87-72 victory over Cutter Morning Star in Hot Springs this past Tuesday. Stephens scored 18 points in the win. 

The Bauxite Miners brought their offense with them to Hot Springs when facing the Cutter Morning Star Eagles in nonconference action Tuesday. In a high-scoring affair, the Miners would come out with an 87-72 victory over the Eagles to improve to 2-0 on the season. 