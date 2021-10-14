GUSTAVO RICO

Bauxite junior receiver Gustavo Rico dives for the pylon for a 2-point conversion in a 27-22 loss to Harmony Grove in the Saline River Showdown last week at The Pit. The Miners hit the road Friday to take on the Fountain Lake Cobras in Hot Springs.

The Bauxite Miners will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak Friday when they head to Hot Springs to take on the Fountain Lake Cobras.