DEVIN JONES

Bauxite junior running back Devin Jones, 7, is upended in a season-opening win over the Riverview Raiders two weeks ago at The Pit in Bauxite. 

The Miners were upended against the Newport Greyhounds on the road Friday, falling 41-22 for their second straight loss. The Miners (1-2) will get a bye week before beginning 7-4A Conference play Sept. 25 at Malvern. 

Tags

Recommended for you