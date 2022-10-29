It was a one-sided affair at The Pit on Friday night as the Bauxite Miners dominated the Little Rock Hall Warriors 42-6. The Miners scored all of their points in the first half. Bauxite Head Coach Caleb Perry’s team controlled the game on both sides of the ball to move the team to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in 4-4A Conference play for the season. A combination of turnovers and strong offensive play made it an easy night for the Miners.
Miners wallop Warriors at Pit
Destin Davis
-
- Updated
Destin Davis
