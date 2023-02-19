HEBER SPRINGS – Knowing there season was over after Thursday’s makeup game with the Heber Springs Panthers on the road regardless of outcome, the Bauxite Miners put up an excellent effort to come out with a 74-67 overtime win, putting a cap on the season at 13-13 overall, 6-10 in 5-4A Conference play, just missing out on a regional berth by a couple games.
Miners wrap season with OT road win
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
