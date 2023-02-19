BINO STEPHENS

Bauxite senior Bino Stephens, 2, goes up for a bucket in a 74-67 overtime win over the Heber Springs Panthers on the road Thursday to wrap their season. Stephens scored a team-high 22 points in the win.

HEBER SPRINGS – Knowing there season was over after Thursday’s makeup game with the Heber Springs Panthers on the road regardless of outcome, the Bauxite Miners put up an excellent effort to come out with a 74-67 overtime win, putting a cap on the season at 13-13 overall, 6-10 in 5-4A Conference play, just missing out on a regional berth by a couple games. 

Tags

Recommended for you