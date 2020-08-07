With the fall sports season already here, there are still more questions than answers right now trying to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic. A couple answers that were given by Gov. Asa Hutchinson was there will be in-person instruction at schools and there will be fall sports. It was last week Hutchinson announced the Arkansas Activities Association’s athletic calendar will go on as planned, despite high school districts across the country delaying its fall seasons by weeks or even into the spring. The Southeastern Conference delayed its football season three weeks while nixing its nonconference portion of the schedule.
The Bryant Hornets began their golf season this past Monday and the Benton Panthers started golf yesterday. There are definitely restrictions on the golf course as the golfers have to social distance and wear masks if they happen to have to congregate, which is very discouraged, and also are limited to threesomes instead of foursomes, but it’s on the busses where the real challenge comes. For high school golf, the top four boys scores are counted and the top three girls scores are tabulated. With social distancing restrictions on busses as well, only eight golfers are allowed to ride, which limits more golfers competing on the road.
“We’re kind of restricted to how many we can bring to tournaments with COVID,” Bryant golf Coach Casey Mattox said. “We’re restricted to five boys, but we can only take eight total. This is a crazy year, for sure.”
And when the match is over, get back to the bus.
“They’re pretty much telling us when the tournament is over to get on the bus and just sit there until everybody’s finished,” Mattox said. “From the time my first session got finished until the last, my bus had been running for over an hour.”
And then there are parents who would rather have their child, who are also athletes, take school virtually rather than risk catching a virus that has killed over 500 Arkansans and over 160,000 Americans since March. Those same parents may not want their child to ride the bus, though Bryant’s current policy is if participants are to compete, they must ride the bus together to an event.
“The policy is if we have a team traveling somewhere to compete, then they will ride the team bus to the site that the team will be competing at,” Bryant Athletic Director Mike Lee said. “On the ride home, there is a different protocol for that. (For a home game), it’s a different deal.”
Bauxite Athletic Director Matt Baxley concurred with that policy, but is waiting for more information from Hutchinson’s Sports Advisory Group, which first met this past Monday and has presumingly informed the governor on its progress.
“That’s typically the policy we go with,” Baxley said of athletes bussing together. “We’re still just kind of hanging tight and waiting for direction from the governor’s office before we set anything down. I feel like anything you do can change at this point because you’re just trying to find out what comes from up above.”
After having to shut down its football program the past two weeks due to five positive COVID tests, the Miners plan to kickstart back today, while the Harmony Grove Cardinals just recently had to shut down for the virus until at least Tuesday.”
The Benton Panthers football team has had some small issues dealing with COVID and haven’t had to shut down, rather just isolating certain players, but have enjoyed helmets since Monday and shoulder pads since Wednesday awaiting on word from the governor and the group, presumingly today.
“The word that we’ve been told is they’re going to make an announcement (today) if they move us to the next stage of practice, which would consist of full contact, full pads, a full-contact practice like we normally do,” Benton football Coach Brad Harris said. “We’re going to be listening for that. We’re not going to practice Saturday or Sunday and then go back at it Monday. That will give us a couple of days to evaluate what the guidelines are and get prepped for practice.”
But, the Panthers did get to go back to some sort of normalcy this past week.
“Monday and Tuesday we went helmets with T-shirts and shorts, getting used to wearing a helmet again, and by guidelines we can go shoulder pads Wednesday, Thursday and Friday – use dummies, shields, sleds, stuff like that,” Harris said. “This is the first week we’ve actually had the chance to use any dummies, shields and sleds, so we’re taking advantage of it. It’s been a good week so far.”
While Bauxite and Harmony Grove have had its issues with COVID, Bryant has had small issues with the virus, as well, having to shut down practice for a day to implement intense cleaning and disinfecting. Benton’s occurrence has remained small, so far.
“We’ve only had one issue where someone had tested positive who was at practice all summer long in all sports,” Benton Athletic Director Scott Neathery said. “There have been a couple that tested positive, but it was during the dead week so they were not around other athletes at all. We’ve been very, very happy with that.
“In all of our sports we’ve got good coaches that care about the kids first. They’ve really done a good job of maintaining the guidelines – documenting and screening and all of that. We’ve had very, very few and have not had any cases lately. I’m pretty proud of that and that’s a testament to our coaches taking the guidelines seriously. We’ve had very little, very little compared to other schools I’ve heard of.”
Back to athletes riding a bus, while it is already an issue with golf, volleyball and football are right around the corner with much bigger rosters, which will make it tougher to social distance.
“Especially football-wise, we’ll probably have to tighten down that travel list,” Neathery said, “but we’ll do the same rules as what they have to do going to school on a bus. We’ll get with our transportation director on that and see exactly what their rules on transportation and being on a bus and that’s what we’ll do. I do know they’ll wear their mask the whole time.”
But, again, it comes down to what Gov. Hutchinson decides, which many are hopeful for those answers today.
“It’s kind of hard to say anything at this point because it changes daily,” Neathery said. “We have to make a plan and try to stick to the plan, but if the plan changes and we have to scrap it, then the plan changes and we move on. I know everybody is feeling unorganized at this point, but that’s par for the course these days. That’s the key, how do we make it happen and be safe at the same time.
“Coaches are kind of used to adjusting on the fly. We just have to be patient. We’re in a different time, a different era right now. We’re going to have to be patient and do the best for kids and make sure we’re as safe as we can.”