MADDY BLOME

Harmony Grove junior Maddy Blome passes the ball in a match earlier this season. The Lady Cardinals fell 3-1 to Maumelle Charter in Haskell on Monday night.

In a close match throughout, the Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals would drop a 3-1 decision to the Maumelle Charter Lady Falcons Monday night at Daniel Henley Fieldhouse in Haskell. Taking the first set 25-23, the Lady Cards fell 27-25, 25-21 and 25-17 to take the loss, putting Harmony Grove at 2-6 overall. The Lady Cards hosted Perryville on Tuesday and begin 3A Central Conference play Thursday at Lisa Academy North, a team Harmony Grove beat 3-1 last week in nonconference play.