GIDEON MOTES

Bryant junior Gideon Motes throws a pitch in a game this past season. Motes took AAA and AHSCA All-State honors. 

BRYANT – After a 17-9 season and finishing third in the 6A Central Conference before losing a heartbreaker in the first round of the 6A State Tournament, the Bryant Hornets had several earn postseason honors. Bryant left-handed junior Gideon Motes took AAA All-State and AHSCA All-State, with junior Grant Johnson also taking AHSCA All-State honors, with both taking All-Conference accolades, as well. 

GRANT JOHNSON

Bryant junior Grant Johnson takes a cut in a game this past season. Johnson took AHSCA All-State honors. 

