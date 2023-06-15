BRYANT – After a 17-9 season and finishing third in the 6A Central Conference before losing a heartbreaker in the first round of the 6A State Tournament, the Bryant Hornets had several earn postseason honors. Bryant left-handed junior Gideon Motes took AAA All-State and AHSCA All-State, with junior Grant Johnson also taking AHSCA All-State honors, with both taking All-Conference accolades, as well.
Motes was excellent on the mound this season finishing with a 6-4 record and 2.16 ERA, striking out a team-high 63 batters in a team-high 55 innings. Motes also walked 35 while giving up 45 hits.
“He’s just a guy that has a unique ability,” said Bryant Coach Travis Queck, who recently stepped down as the varsity baseball coach to focus on football as the defensive coordinator. “When he wants the ball, which is almost every time he has a chance to throw, he is very talented. In the Benton game this year he was almost unhittable. The guy has a three-pitch mix and when he has all three working for him, he’s tough to beat.”
Motes also did it at the plate batting .308 with four doubles, 17 runs and 17 RBIs.
“He produced at the plate for us,” Queck said. “Was a calming influence. He was tremendous for us not only as a leader, but performance on the field.”
Batting leadoff all season, Johnson finished with a .296 average with a team-high 25 runs, adding five doubles and six stolen bases. Johnson was also dominant on the mound before faltering late, finishing with a 1-1 record, 3.33 ERA and four saves.
“Grant’s been a staple, Mr. Do Everything Right and at a high level,” Queck said. “Grant took huge strides at the plate this year. Defensively he’s very solid wherever we ask him to play. Grant’s a heck of a player.”
Also earning All-Conference First-Team honors was senior outfielder Jordan Knox and junior catcher Hank Penfield.
Knox hit .316 at the plate with 21 runs and 12 RBIs, adding four doubles, two triples and a team-leading 16 stolen bases.
Penfield hit .313 with two homers, four doubles and 17 RBIs.
Taking Second-Team Central honors was junior Jace Ruffner, and sophomores Eli Berry, EJ Keith and Ridge Southerland.
Berry also took All-State Tournament Team honors as he started and pitched six shutout innings over Springdale in the first round before a comeback of seven runs in the seventh ended Bryant’s season. For the year, Berry was 1-2 with a 1.68 ERA and a save, striking out 21 in 33.1 innings, which was second on the squad.
Also helping the Hornets on the mound was Southerland, who was 6-0 with a 3.62 ERA. He struck out 46 in 33 innings, also walking 43.
Ruffner led Bryant at the plate with a .391 average and 20 RBIs. He added 21 runs, six doubles, two triples and seven stolen bases. On the mound, Ruffner was 1-0 with a 5.24 ERA, striking out 19 in 18.2 innings.
Keith would bat .261 with five doubles, 16 runs and 14 RBIs, swiping three bags.
Bryant Athletic Director Kirk Bock’s son, Garrett Bock, took over the baseball program recently when Queck decided to focus on just football and family.
“It wasn’t an easy decision, but it was the right decision for the time and the place and family,” Queck said. “Instead of competing 12 months on the year and constantly on the grind, I’m competing about eight months out of the year and being able to spend more time with family.
“About two years ago I started thinking if Quad (Sanders, taking over head-coaching duties) ever left and it was presented again … you kind of have to be ready when the time presents itself. Sure enough Quad got the Jonesboro job and comes back, so it’s just familiarity right now.”
Queck, who took over the baseball team from Kirk Bock (winning four state titles) after the 2016 season, knows the Hornets are in good hands with Garrett Bock at the helm.
“There’s a lot of change and it was tough to get out of baseball, but I know they’re in great hands with Garrett taking over,” Queck said. “They’ve got a great core coming back.”
Along with Knox, Bryant will also say goodbye to senior Clay Crawford.