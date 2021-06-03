ROMAN MUNIZ

Bauxite junior Roman Munis, 7, competes in a match this past season. Muniz earned the Miners first-ever All-State selection after leading the team with 16 goals. 

The Bauxite Miners soccer team recently earned postseason honors after breaking a school record in wins this past season. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 