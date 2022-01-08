GUNNER WESTBROOK

Bauxite senior Gunner Westbrook, 11, drives the baseline in a 53-39 loss to the Nashville Scrappers Friday in Bauxite. Westbrook finished with seven points in the loss.

The Nashville Scrappers and Scrapperettes swept the Bauxite Miners and Lady Miners Friday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. Read full story in Sunday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition Sunday.

