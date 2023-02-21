BRYANT – The Bryant basketball teams hosted North Little Rock Friday at Hornet Arena.
Unfortunately, Bryant’s senior night festivities were sullied as North Little Rock earned a sweep.
In the first game of the evening, the Bryant girls were defeated 55-43 by the Lady Charging Wildcats.
Meanwhile, the Hornets fought hard, but faded down the stretch losing 64-57 in 6A Central Conference action.
“We kept putting them on the foul line,” said Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson. “We panicked a little bit on offense. We had some turnovers and we kept putting them on the foul line. That’s a bad recipe when you’re trying to win. North Little Rock is tough, experienced and they played under control. They stuck to their plan better than we did for ours. This is another learning experience for us.”
At the start of the second half, North Little Rock (17-7, 6-4) was up 29-24. But Bryant (19-10, 4-7) made a surge in the third. As usual with the Hornets, playing tough defense keyed their spurt. Abrahamson’s team led 44-38 heading into the final quarter.
Early in the fourth period, Bryant increased its lead to 46-38 after Camarion Bead scored on a drive to the basket.
However, the visiting team remained composed and ultimately began to creep back toward the Hornets. Finally, with 5:14 left to play, the Charging Wildcats reclaimed the lead.
Thanks a traditional three-point play by Ja’Kory Withers, North Little Rock went up 47-46. The Charging Wildcats would not trail again.
Once the visitors regained the lead, they took care of the ball on the offensive end of the floor. North Little Rock also played well enough on defense to eventually lead by as much as nine with under a minute left in the fourth.
The way the game ended was frustrating. But it’s part of a larger overall growth process.
The Hornets only have one senior. A loss of this ilk is part of learning how to finish games in a way that’s conducive to getting a win, Abrahamson said.
“Our players gave incredible effort, and they have great attitudes,” the Coach stated. “That lets me know we still have a chance. We just have to play better, play smarter, turn the ball over less and improve at sticking to the plan. This is part of the growing up process. I’m hoping we grow up soon because we don’t have a lot of time left.”
Freshman RJ Young’s 11 points led the way for Bryant while Cedric Jones Jr. scored 10.
North Little Rock’s scoring leader was Withers, who had 28.
In the girls game, the Lady Hornets (15-10, 4-7) battled, but much of their loss is linked to not executing a particular basic fundamental.
“We failed to block out,” said Lady Hornet Coach Shanae Govan Williams. “We gave up entirely too many second- and third-chance points. Credit to North Little Rock, they’re one of the top teams in the state. But we didn’t help ourselves by not blocking out and giving them extra opportunities to score.”
At the half, the Lady Hornets trailed 28-22. During the third, North Little Rock (23-4, 8-2) stretched its lead to as much as 11. But Bryant did not go away and managed to trim the Lady Charging Wildcats’ advantage to 43-35 heading into the fourth.
In the final quarter, North Little Rock’s defense continued to step up and make scoring tough for the Lady Hornets.
“Defensively, North Little Rock did what they always do,” Williams said. “We knew what they were going to. They trapped Brilynn (Findley) off of ball screens. They stayed close to our shooters Emileigh (Muse) and Natalie (Edmondson). We knew what they were going to do. That’s why we told our guards to be ready to attack. Also, North Little Rock did a good job of defending Lauren (Lain).”
The Lady Charging Wildcats would ultimately hold on for the 55-43 victory.
The final home game of the season didn’t go how she wanted. But there’s still a lot of important basketball left to play, Williams said.
“I’m proud of my team,” the Coach stated. “The first time we played them, they beat us by 39. We didn’t show up. But this time, it was a tight game the entire time. We competed. Moving forward, we will just build off of this brick by brick as we prepare for the state tournament.”
The scoring leader for Bryant was Findley, who finished with 16. Meanwhile, Lain and Jayla Knight had 10 points apiece.
North Little Rock was led by Ja’Miya Brown’s 20 points. Madison Hatley compiled 12 points.
Bryant will close out the regular season on the road in Conway Thursday, with the Lady Hornets, assured of the No. 5 seed in the state tournament, taking on the first-place Lady Cats (24-5, 1`09-1) and the Hornets playing the Wampus Cats (15-12, 4-7). The Hornets and Wampus Cats are playing for the No. 5 seed for state.