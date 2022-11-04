The Bryant Hornets (8-0, 6-0) have a lot at stake this week. But it is nothing they are not already used to, other than Week 10 will be played Saturday instead.
Inclement weather expected tonight caused officials to postpone the game 24 hours.
The past few seasons have come down to Week 10 with No. 1 Bryant battling the powerful and talented No. 2 Conway Wampus Cats.
On Saturday, the No. 1 seed in the 7A playoffs is on the line, along with either an outright 7A Central title for the Hornets or a share of the championship between the two. If Conway wins and Cabot defeats North Little Rock, then there would be a three-way tie atop the Central standings.
“It is good to be in Week 10 and it mean something,” said Head Coach Buck James. “They are a good football team. When they are playing well, they are probably one of the best teams in the state. We have a big challenge ahead of us.
“They are good at what they do on offense and defense, and have scored over 400 points this year.”
A Hornets win also would give them their third straight conference title and 51st straight victory over instate opponents.
Conway (8-1, 5-1) has been unsuccessful in beating the Hornets since its last win in 2014.
“I expect them to try and fix what they haven’t done,” James said. “They are very well coached and have a lot of players back from last year’s team. We have to play good football. We can’t make a lot of mistakes and have a lot of turnovers. The team that plays the cleanest is probably going to win the game.”
On the year, Conway has outscored its opponents by an astounding 417 to 144, including four games with more than 50 points.
Bryant, having played one less game than the Cats, have scored 288 on the year and has allowed a league-low 83.
In Week 9, Conway defeated Jonesboro easily, 50-20. Bryant took on the powerful North Little Rock on the road and walked away a big winner.
However, turnovers were an issue. Jordan Walker started and threw four interceptions before being replaced by Gideon Motes in the second half. On Thursday, James shot down any chance of a quarterback controversy in Hornet Country.
“We don’t determine that until game day anyway, but I don’t see why he (Walker) wouldn’t be (starting),” James said.
The Hornets defense will battle one of the state’s best offenses Saturday. Conway is led by junior quarterback Donovyn Omolo. The underclassmen took the ropes of field general just two days prior to last year’s season-opener. He would go on to pass for more than 2,600 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also ran for 293 yards and seven more scores.
Bryant will be looking to contain Omolo both through the air and on the ground. In the air assault, Conway turns to senior R’Omarrion Fields again in 2022. Last season he averaged greater than 15 yards per catch.
Teammate and fellow senior Clay Fisher averaged 11.3 to complement at the wideout spot.
For James and company, the key to a Hornets win is good, clean football.
“I want to see us play hard and fast,” James said. “I want to see us play both physically and mentally tough. I want us to win the line of scrimmage and I want us to be able to execute our offense and defense. If we can do that, I like our chances.”
The Hornets offense played well a week ago, totaling 430 yards on 53 plays.
Receiver Mytorian Singleton was finally able to break out big, hauling in four catches for 155 yards and two scores, leading his team in every category.
On the ground, Chris Gannaway, too, had a breakout night, rushing for 87 yards and a score on six touches.
In his backup role, Motes finished 4 for 8 passing for 88 yards and two touchdowns.
Bryant’s offensive line would allow five sacks in the win, as well.
Despite the weather putting a damper on things tonight, kickoff will still be at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hornet Stadium.