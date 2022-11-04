KARTER RATLIFF

Bryant sophomore Karter Ratliff, 84, catches a touchdown in last week’s win over North Little Rock on the road. The Hornets will play the Conway Wampus Cats on Saturday at 7 p.m. instead of Friday due to bad weather expected tonight.

The Bryant Hornets (8-0, 6-0) have a lot at stake this week. But it is nothing they are not already used to, other than Week 10 will be played Saturday instead.