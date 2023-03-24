WILL MCENTIRE

Former Bryant Hornet and current Arkansas junior Will McEntire throws a pitch this past Saturday against Auburn at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. McEntire, who is 4-0 with a 3.71 ERA on the season, will start in Saturday’s game against No. 1 LSU. McEntire is tied for the team lead in innings pitched with 26.2, striking out 22 over that span. 

FAYETTEVILLE – No. 5 Arkansas just finished an 18-game home stand in which the Hogs went 17-1 and now will head to Baton Rouge to face LSU for its first true road games of the 2023 season.

