The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals turned in a strong campaign last season, finishing 16-13 overall with a trip to the 3A Regional – despite an abundance of injuries bombarding the team near the end.
“We were battling injuries late in the year where we weren’t full-go,” said Head Coach Levi Spinks. “We were pretty banged up.”
One of the key losses in the postseason was Grace Reese, Saline County’s No. 2 scorer last year with an average of 19 points per game.
“She really got tackled in our district semifinal game and banged her knee up pretty bad,” Spinks said.
The Cardinals battled 7-3A powerhouse Fouke in the semis and pulled close late before eventually falling as the senior star was forced to watch from the sidelines.
Spinks lost Reecs to graduation, as well as the county’s No. 10 scorer Kallyn Sossaman’s 8.3 per game.
“You can’t replace Grace,” Spinks said. “Our plan is to do it by committee.”
Harmony Grove does return a number of athletes who flourished in short time, but gained a lot of experience. Among those is a key piece to the puzzle with Shelby Kiker returning from a season-ending knee injury.
“A big returner for us that really didn’t even play last year is Shelby Kiker. She started as a sophomore and averaged eight points and five rebounds a game,” Spinks said. “She is close to being back to normal after her knee injury. She was cleared six or eight weeks ago. She is ready to play this year after missing last year.”
Spinks said he also expects key contributions out of Olivia Wallace, Kinley Bradshaw and Natalie Harder. Wallace led all the returners last season with a little over four points per contest. She would score a total of 121 on the year.
As for the outlook of 2022, Spinks is optimistic as he enters his fifth season as the head coach.
“I don’t want to say we are a sleeper, but everyone looks at us as being in a rebuilding year,” Spinks said. “But maybe we can sneak up on someone.”
Spinks said he would not define the program as being in rebuild mode at all as most of the conference lost a lot, as well.
“Fouke returns a lot after winning 25 games and Glen Rose returns a lot,” Spinks said. “I think they will be at the top of our conference. But when you look at the rest I think we could beat anyone on any given night.”
Spinks also highlighted that his sophomore class this year is big and good.
“Sydney Brown moved up late last year and played quite a bit,” Spinks said. “She hit two big threes for us in the district semis. She played really well. Eleyna Perez is another sophomore who is going to play a ton. She had a broken foot to start the year so missed a lot of time as a ninth-grader.
“There are a few others that could potentially play a lot and contribute. I really like this class coming up.”
Looking at the Lady Cardinals depth, Spinks said he is the deepest he has been since joining the staff in the 2018-19 season.
“This is the deepest bunch I have had, for sure, since the first year I came here,” Spinks said. “This is a deeper group than last year, but the top eight of 2021 is probably a little better than this year’s top eight.”
The Lady Cardinals get in action starting tonight at home with Saline County Homeschool. Opening tip is set for 6 p.m.
Harmony Grove will play its first rival match of the year Thursday at Bauxite.
“That is straight into the fire there,” Spinks added.