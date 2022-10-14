The atmosphere around Harmony Grove football has been electric since the program first began in 2007.
Despite many losing seasons, a lot of injuries, close calls and missed chances, the fan base, coaches and community have been there for this team.
An old saying goes “good things come to those who wait.” For Harmony Grove, those good things are finally here and the wait is over.
During a three-year stretch between 2015 and 2017, the Cardinals program went to new highs, winning 22 games in three seasons.
Under the leadership of legendary head coach Paul Calley, the Cardinals flourished and made waves across 3A with playoff runs, big wins and building blocks for the future.
However, even with those great teams, the 2022 Cardinals are outperforming with ease.
But how?
Head Coach Mike Guthrie has been around a while and knows a thing or two about winning. Not being flashy or over-excited on any given Friday night, Guthrie and company play traditional, hard-nosed gridiron football – unlike the spread offenses of yesteryear.
In preseason, Guthrie stated that his goals for this year included a 4-4A Conference title.
It stopped me for a moment. I was silent. This program had not won more than five games since 2017 and only two since 2020.
How was a conference title in the balance with this year’s team?
Guthrie, in his own way, said “wait and see.”
Since that conversation months ago, the Cardinals have won seven straight and in dominating fashion most nights.
Through seven contests this year Harmony Grove is allowing 13.1 points per game and scoring an average of 39.4.
Through seven games for the three best teams in program history, the closest average was 35.6 per game in 2016. Harmony Grove finished the year 8-5.
But how can a team that “runs the same play” every time – on the ground – be so powerful?
It’s simple. Harmony Grove coaches have instilled in this team the beauty of blocking schemes.
The Cardinals are not doing anything special. They aren’t throwing the ball or trying trick plays or onside kicks. The Cardinals are winning with the best ground-and-pound in all of 4A, if not the entire state.
Harmony Grove runs the ball 95 percent of the time but back-to-back carry plays aren’t the same.
The upfront blockers are making moves, changing schemes and opening up different holes nearly every time and many for huge yardage.
For the first time in a few years, everyone is on the same page and knows exactly what’s coming.
Defensively, the Cardinals simply aren’t giving up much at all.
In last week’s 41-6 win over Dover, Harmony Grove held the opposition to negative-23 yards rushing on the night. The Cardinals ran for more than 300.
Even when teams pass they are not successful, which has been a big improvement for the Cardinals in 2022.
Easily put, the Cardinals are playing lights-out football right now and look well on their way to that conference title Guthrie spoke into existence months back.
The next four to five weeks will be electric for this club and its fan base – and much deserved at that.