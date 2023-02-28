HAVEN OWENS

Benton Panther junior Haven Owens celebrates his 5A State Wresting Championship in the 138-pound division over Mountain Home’s Ross McDonald this past Saturday at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock. It was Benton’s first wrestling state championship. 

LITTLE ROCK – The Benton Panthers have a wrestling state champion for the first time. On Saturday at the 5A State Wrestling Tournament at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Benton junior Haven Owens dominated his classification in taking the state title in the 138-pound division, pinning Mountain Home’s Ross McDonald at the 3:01 mark of the first round of the final. 