The Harmony Grove Cardinals had a rough ending to their historic season.
Harmony Grove (10-2), which earned its first ever conference title, lost 42-7 to the McGehee Owls Friday evening in round two of the Class 4A state playoffs after shutting out Bald Knob 35-0 in the first round.
“I’m proud of my guys and the season they put together,” said Cardinal Coach Mike Guthrie. “It didn’t end how we wanted it to as we ran into a good football team and we had a lot of things go wrong for us. The way this game went is not a true indication of our team and how we did this season.”
Early in the first quarter McGehee (8-2) grabbed an 8-0 thanks to a 48-yard TD and a successful 2-point conversion.
The Owls later increased their lead when Ky Bell ran 32 yards for a TD on a quarterback keeper. The successful 2-point conversion pass made the score 16-0.
With 43.7 seconds left in the first quarter, Tyrique Newman ran 5 yards for a touchdown. The 2-point attempt was no good as the score remained 22-0.
Harmony Grove finally got on the board with 8:17 remaining in the second quarter.
At that point, Cardinal running back Peyton Potter scored on a 23-yard carry. The Cardinals had now cut the McGehee advantage to 22-7.
Unfortunately for Harmony Grove – McGehee would immediately respond.
The Owls regained the momentum when Jakaylin Easter found the end zone on 1-yard carry with 1:44 left in the first half. Bell converted the 2-point conversion run giving McGehee a 30-7 lead.
After forcing a Harmony Grove fumble, McGehee suddenly had possession of the ball at the 4-yard line with 1:22 remaining in the second quarter. It didn’t take long for the Owls to capitalize on the opportunity as Nehemiah Barnes scored on a 4-yard run. The failed 2-point attempt left the score at 36-7.
When the intermission arrived, the visitors had a comfortable lead over Harmony Grove.
Neither team scored in the third quarter.
However, in the fourth, the Owls earned the game’s final points – with 5:33 left to play – when Newman ran 61 yards for a TD. The extra point was no good as the McGehee lead was now 42-7.
Following that score, the mercy rule was put into effect as the Owls cruised to a victory.
“We couldn’t set the edge on defense, for whatever reason,” Guthrie said. “They were running outside and we just couldn’t set the edge.”
Harmony Grove had an unsatisfying conclusion to its season. However, people now see that major success can be attained. Guthrie will challenge the Cardinals’ underclassmen to build upon what was established.
“Our senior class did a great job leading us,” the Coach said. “Our seniors established a level of success that the younger players in this program are going to try and reach. But it will take a lot of hard work. It gives them something to work toward. I’m proud of this team.”