CARDINALS

Harmony Grove’s Brooks Burrow, 2, Maddox Moore, 3, and Peyton Russell get set before a play in a first-round win over Bald Knob in Haskell. The Cardinals would fall 42-7 to McGehee Friday to end their historic season at 10-2, winning their first conference championship. 

The Harmony Grove Cardinals had a rough ending to their historic season. 