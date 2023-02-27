SHELBY KIKER

Harmony Grove senior Shelby Kiker competes in a game earlier this season. The Lady Cardinals season would come to an end this past Wednesday with a 44-20 loss to the McGehee Lady Owls in the 3A-4 Regional at Drew Central. 

 

MONTICELLO – The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals season would come to an end on Wednesday in the first round of the 3A-4 Regional at Drew Central in Monticello. Reaching the regional after starting the 7-3A District Tourney the previous week with two wins, the No. 4 seed Lady Cardinals had a tough time scoring Wednesday as the No. 1 seed McGehee Lady Owls claimed a 44-20 victory. 

Recommended for you