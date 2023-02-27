MONTICELLO – The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals season would come to an end on Wednesday in the first round of the 3A-4 Regional at Drew Central in Monticello. Reaching the regional after starting the 7-3A District Tourney the previous week with two wins, the No. 4 seed Lady Cardinals had a tough time scoring Wednesday as the No. 1 seed McGehee Lady Owls claimed a 44-20 victory.
Owls end HG’s season in regional
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
