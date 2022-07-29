PEYTON PALLETTE

Former Benton Panther and Arkansas Razorback Peyton Pallette throws a pitch during the 2021 season before having Tommy John surgery and missing this past season. The Chicago White Sox picked Pallette with the 62nd overall pick in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft and signed him on Thursday.

