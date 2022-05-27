HARRIS JOHNSON SIGNING

Benton senior running back Casey Johnson, sitting with cap on left, and senior wide receiver Cameron Harris, sitting with cap on right, are surrounded by family and Benton Panthers football coaches at a ceremony celebrating the Benton duo’s signing with the Division I Arkansas State Red Wolves Wednesday at the Benton Athletic Complex.

Benton Panther running back Casey Johnson and wide receiver Cameron Harris are taking their talents to the next level as they will play football for the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The dynamic duo celebrated at the Benton Athletic Complex Wednesday. Full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

Recommended for you